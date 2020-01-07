He's back! North Korea state media report on Kim Jong Un touring a … fertilizer plant

No sooner do I post on South Korean media speculating about the whereabouts of KJU:

Than KCNA (avid readers of ForexLive obviously) come up with the goods!

North Korea's Kim Jong Un makes first appearance of New Year, provoking "field guidance" at fertilizer factory

"He said it is a matter of course that flag flutters in the wind and the fiercer the adverse wind raised by the hostile forces gets, the fiercer our red flag will flutter in high spirits"







North Korea, where men are men and notebooks are ... still notebooks!

