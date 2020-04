Latest data released by Destatis - 29 April 2020

Prior +1.2%

Much like the Saxony report, the inflation readings here are much softer and just reaffirms that headline annual inflation is going to be a drag amid weaker energy prices and the virus outbreak impact over the coming months.





There's also the state readings from Brandenburg and Bavaria:





Brandenburg CPI +1.2% y/y

Prior +1.4%

Bavaria CPI +0.9% y/y

Prior +1.2%