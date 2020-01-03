Hesse December CPI +0.5% vs -0.8% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 3 January 2020

Prior -0.8%

CPI +1.5% y/y

Prior +0.9%

The state figures so far are all sending a similar message, that is strong consumer inflation seen last month and that should feed into the national reading later today.





This should at least provide some comfort for policymakers and lawmakers but we'll have to see if this is sustainable as we look towards the new year - whereby the ECB will also be conducting their strategic review to decide on any change to their inflation mandate.





Some other releases at about the same time:





Brandenburg CPI % m/m

Prior -0.8%

Brandenburg CPI +% y/y

Prior +1.3%

Bavaria CPI +0.5% m/m

Prior -0.8%

Bavaria CPI +1.3% y/y

Prior +0.9%



