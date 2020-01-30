Bavaria January CPI -0.8% vs +0.5% m/m prior

Author: Justin Low

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 January 2020


  • Prior +0.5%
  • CPI +1.5% y/y
  • Prior +1.3%
Meanwhile, we're also getting data from Brandenburg, Baden-Wuerttemberg, and Hesse:

  • BB CPI -0.6% m/m
  • Prior +0.6%
  • BB CPI +1.7% y/y
  • Prior +1.8%
  • BW CPI -0.7% m/m
  • Prior +0.6%
  • BW CPI +1.7% y/y
  • Prior +1.5%
  • HE CPI -0.7% m/m
  • Prior +0.5%
  • HE CPI +1.9% y/y
  • Prior +1.5%
The figures point to a weaker monthly reading but a stronger annual headline print, which looks to be driven up by higher energy prices once again. But as seen from the Saxony report earlier, the core reading isn't as encouraging and that is something to take note of.

