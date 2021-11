Latest data released by Destatis - 29 November 2021

Other releases from Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg at around the same time:





Bavaria CPI +5.3% y/y

Prior +4.6%

Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI +4.9% y/y

Prior +4.2%

The readings so far points is fitting with estimates that we should see German annual inflation creep higher this month, though there is perhaps some upside risks that the national reading later could be a little higher than the 5% mark.