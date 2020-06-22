Higher medium term EUR/USD forecasts - EU recovery fund ahead?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet from Citi on their outlook for EUR/USD, which is (in brief):

  • Out to 3 month forecast: 1.14 
  • 6-12 month forecast: 1.16 
  • longer term forecast: 1.20
Citi citing:
  • Since the good news on the EU recovery fund, Euro denominated risk assets have traded much more robustly, and although the size of the package isn't 'blockbuster', it's certainly a step in the right direction for European policy and growth. 
  • In essence, EA 'break-up' risk premia has now markedly been reduced and may support EUR over the medium term.
---
Of course, we still await further on the recovery fund, news of which may not come until mid-July. 

