Higher medium term EUR/USD forecasts - EU recovery fund ahead?

A snippet from Citi on their outlook for EUR/USD, which is (in brief):

Out to 3 month forecast: 1.14

6-12 month forecast: 1.16

longer term forecast: 1.20



Citi citing:

Since the good news on the EU recovery fund, Euro denominated risk assets have traded much more robustly, and although the size of the package isn't 'blockbuster', it's certainly a step in the right direction for European policy and growth.

In essence, EA 'break-up' risk premia has now markedly been reduced and may support EUR over the medium term.

---



Of course, we still await further on the recovery fund, news of which may not come until mid-July.



