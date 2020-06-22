Higher medium term EUR/USD forecasts - EU recovery fund ahead?
A snippet from Citi on their outlook for EUR/USD, which is (in brief):
- Out to 3 month forecast: 1.14
- 6-12 month forecast: 1.16
- longer term forecast: 1.20
Citi citing:
- Since the good news on the EU recovery fund, Euro denominated risk assets have traded much more robustly, and although the size of the package isn't 'blockbuster', it's certainly a step in the right direction for European policy and growth.
- In essence, EA 'break-up' risk premia has now markedly been reduced and may support EUR over the medium term.
---
Of course, we still await further on the recovery fund, news of which may not come until mid-July.