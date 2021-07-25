Higher NZD/USD forecast hinges on no major outbreak ahead.

On Friday BNZ issued revised forecasts for NZD/USD, recognising a higher starting point for the US dollar.

The forecasts:

end-Q3 target 0.72 (from 0.75 previous projection)

end-Q4 target 0.75 (from 0.76)

Some snippets from the reasoning:

mainly reflecting the stronger starting point for the USD

end-Q3 forecast assumes Covid concerns fade before the end of the current quarter

BNZ say their optimistic view remains that the spread of the virus is brought under control and there is no major outbreak in NZ

And:

key theme that has driven our positive NZD outlook for more than a year now has been the global recovery story. However, that narrative has hit a bump in the road over the past couple of months as the more contagious delta variant of COVID19 has spread from India across the rest of the world.

Weekly NZD/USD:





