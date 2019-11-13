Highlights from Fed Powell. Monetary policy is likely to remain appropriate

Some broad themes

Monetary policy is appropriate and will likely stay that way



Economic outlook favorable.

Monetary policy and the economy are in a good place.



Risks are global slowdown and trade



Fiscal policy is unsustainable



We don't know where maximum employment is. The Fed needs to let the data speak and the data is not sending any signals that labor market is so hot or that inflation is moving up.





Some levels at the beginning and near the end of the testimony. Overall the movement was minimal.





EURUSD, 1.1011 start. 1.100 end. -11 pips

GBPUSD, 1.2837 start. 1.2842 end. +5 pips

USDJPY, 108.74 start. 108.80 end. Up 6 pips

USDCHF, 0.9895 start. 0.9894 end. Down 1 pip

USDCAD, 1.3244 start. 1.3238 end, Down 6 pips

AUDUSD, 0.6833 start. 0.6834 end. Up 1 pip.

NZDUSD, 0.6402 start. 0.6406 end. Up 4 pips The US stock market at 10 AM ET. S&P index, 3091.57. 3095.11 end, up 3.54 points

NASDAQ index, 8479.50. 8491.46 end, up 11.94 points



Dow 27697.33, 27749.23 end, up 52 points US debt yields: 2 year, 1.6299% start. 1.636% end,, up 0.1 bp



10 year 1.8687% start. 1.8808% end, up 1.2 bps



30 year, 2.3473% start. 2.3597% end, up 1.24 basis points

In other markets: Spot gold, $1465.80 start. $1462.74 end, down $3.06



WTI crude oil futures, $57.20 start. $57.32 end, up $0.12

The Fed is on hold.