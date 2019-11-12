Highlights from Pres. Trump at the Economic Club of New York

Speaking at the Economic Club of New York

Jobs were not plentiful when he took over as President



The experts said they had no choice but to accept stagnation



I knew working together we could make America even greater



Fed moved rates higher far too fast and lowered rates far too low

US is competing against other countries and the Federal Reserve does not let us compete



Fed puts us at a competitive disadvantage to other countries



If we had a Federal Reserve that work with us the US stock market would be up by another 25%

last year GDP growth match the highest growth rate in over a decade



we want companies to be in America



The US has tremendous economic potential

Says he thinks US can bring down tax rates further

Corporate tax rate could go lower



US is pursuing energy independence

China has taken advantage of the US because of its WTO designation as a developing nation



to be a strong nation the US has to be a manufacturing nation



US has added 10,000 brand-new factories



Europe is set up terrible barriers for US on trade in some ways more worse and then China



No country has cheated US more than China



China is devaluing its currency, is dying to make a trade deal



We are close to signing a phase 1 trade deal and it could happen soon



we will only accept a deal if it is good for United States and US workers



China is having the worst year in over 57 years



Having strong, substantial negotiations with Japan on trade



Calls for passage of USMCA. If put toward a vote Democrats would vote for today



Stocks at the start of the speech:

S&P +10.3 points

Nasdaq +39.375 points

Dow, +47 points

EURUSD, 1.1016

GBPUSD, 1.2863

USDJPY 109.11

USDCHF 0.9931

USDCAD, 1.3232

AUDUSD 0.6847

NZDUSD 0.6337 In other markets:

spot gold $1450.38



WTI crude oil futures $56.84



2 year yield 1.6643%



10 year yield 1.9260%

