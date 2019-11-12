Highlights from Pres. Trump at the Economic Club of New York

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking at the Economic Club of New York

  • Jobs were not plentiful when he took over as President
  • The experts said they had no choice but to accept stagnation
  • I knew working together we could make America even greater
  • Fed moved rates higher far too fast and lowered rates far too low
  • US is competing against other countries and the Federal Reserve does not let us compete
  • Fed puts us at a competitive disadvantage to other countries
  • If we had a Federal Reserve that work with us the US stock market would be up by another 25% 
  • last year GDP growth match the highest growth rate in over a decade
  • we want companies to be in America
  • The US has tremendous economic potential
  • Says he thinks US can bring down tax rates further
  • Corporate tax rate could go lower
  • US is pursuing energy independence
  • China has taken advantage of the US because of its WTO designation as a developing nation
  • to be a strong nation the US has to be a manufacturing nation
  • US has added 10,000 brand-new factories
  • Europe is set up terrible barriers for US on trade in some ways more worse and then China
  • No country has cheated US more than China
  • China is devaluing its currency, is dying to make a trade deal
  • We are close to signing a phase 1 trade deal and it could happen soon
  • we will only accept a deal if it is good for United States and US workers
  • China is having the worst year in over 57 years
  • Having strong, substantial negotiations with Japan on trade
  • Calls for passage of USMCA.  If put toward a vote Democrats would vote for today

Stocks at the start of the speech:
  • S&P +10.3 points
  • Nasdaq +39.375 points
  • Dow, +47 points
Forex rates at the start of the speech
  • EURUSD, 1.1016
  • GBPUSD, 1.2863
  • USDJPY 109.11
  • USDCHF 0.9931
  • USDCAD, 1.3232
  • AUDUSD 0.6847
  • NZDUSD 0.6337
In other markets:
  • spot gold $1450.38
  • WTI crude oil futures $56.84
  • 2 year yield 1.6643%
  • 10 year yield 1.9260%
