Hillary Clinton's support peaked at this point in the last election cycle

Clinton never reached this high in the polls





The chart shows the comparison between Clinton and Biden ahead of their respective elections.





Biden has opened up a wide polling lead but we're 22 days away from the election and it's notable that this was the exact time last cycle that Clinton peaked. Her support faded over the final three weeks of the campaign and Trump won narrow victories in Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan to take the Presidency.





Will history repeat itself? As Trump gets back on the campaign trail after coronavirus, it's worth contemplating but there are two big differences: 1) Clinton never reached this much total support. Biden is at almost 52% while Clinton never hit 50%. 2) There are fewer voters who say they are undecided; leaving less room for a swing.





I believe this race now is all about the Senate and Politico notes today that Democrats are far out-fundraising their opponents.





The latest poll is from IBD/TIPP, who correctly predicted Trump's win in 2016. They have Biden ahead 51.9% to 43.4% as say there are few signs of history repeating itself.



