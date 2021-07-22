Reports - HK banks have stopped approving some mortgages for properties being developed by China Evergrande

Nikkei with the piece, citing four people familiar with the decisions.

Banks in Hong Kong Asia have stopped approving some mortgages for properties being developed by China Evergrande Group in the city

Standard Chartered and Bank of China's Hong Kong unit also are declining to offer new home loans for unfinished Evergrande properties, according to one of the sources.

There are concerns over Evergrande's liquidity and its ability to meet debt payments, they said.





more at that link above.