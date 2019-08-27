HK CEO Carrie Lam says government has zero tolerance for violent protest
The thing about the unrest in HK is we are watching for signs of Chinese mainland intervention. hence attention on what Lam has to say.
- it's not appropriate to set up an independent inquiry commission at this time
- says the escalation of protest violence is becoming more serious
- says violent protests disregard the law
- violence is not a solution to political problems
- government has zero tolerance for violence
- the government is still trying to build platform for dialogue despite violence
- government is confident it can handle the current situation by itself
- police "are still using minimal force"
- if violence continues the only thing to do is to stamp it out with law enforcement
- govt will not give up on building a platform for dialogue
via Reuters headlines