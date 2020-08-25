HK extends social distancing measures for two days, but will ease restrictions from 28 August

A case of déjà vu for Hong Kong





Cinemas and beauty parlours will also be allowed to reopen and restaurants will be allowed to operate until 9pm, extended from 6pm local time currently.







This seems all too familiar and you can bet that if the virus sees a resurgence again i.e. fourth wave, the lifted restrictions will be quickly put back into place.

If anything, this appears to be the "new normal" in Hong Kong i.e. daily life adjusting to the ebb and flow of the virus outbreak for the most part.





The government is announcing an easing of restrictions again as the number of coronavirrus cases have fallen in the past two weeks, as they announce to lift mandatory mask-wearing for outdoor sports and country parks.