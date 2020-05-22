HK leader Carrie Lam says to fully cooperate with China to set up national security law

Comments by Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam

China's resolution refines national security legal framework

Safeguarding national security is constitutional responsibility

Lam has already faced major backlash on her leadership on calls that she 'sold out' Hong Kong to China. This latest remark is but another chapter of that narrative.





The whole situation had already sparked civil unrest as seen by the mass protests throughout last year and things look set to ramp up once again amid the latest developments.



