HK leader Carrie Lam says to fully cooperate with China to set up national security law
Comments by Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam
- China's resolution refines national security legal framework
- Safeguarding national security is constitutional responsibility
Lam has already faced major backlash on her leadership on calls that she 'sold out' Hong Kong to China. This latest remark is but another chapter of that narrative.
The whole situation had already sparked civil unrest as seen by the mass protests throughout last year and things look set to ramp up once again amid the latest developments.