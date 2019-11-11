HK leader Carrie Lam: Escalating violence will not make government yield to pressure

Hong Hong leader Carrie Lam is speaking at the moment

Violence cannot resolve any issues

Priority now is to end the violence and return the city to normal

It is as what you would expect to hear from the government though, but all this would do is continue to ignite passions and emotions in the city after the police shooting incidents.





The Hang Seng ended the day down by 2.6% as a result of the heightened tensions and is in part also playing a role in the softer risk mood to start the week. Investors fearing that things could get worse and chaos will grow even more = bad for risk trades.



