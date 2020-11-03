HK media report that China is expected to ban imports of Australian wheat
The South China Morning Post with the report that
- China is expected to ban imports of Australian wheat
- A$560 million (US$394 million) trade in doubt
This would add to the list of targeted Australian products, just had this yesterday:
Earlier this year we had China impose restrictions on importing Australian :
- timber from Queensland
- barley imports
Ongoing escalation in tensions between the two countries.
This is not a positive for AUD, but if China start to hit resource exports from Australia (such as iron ore) it'll really hit the fan.