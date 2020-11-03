HK media report that China is expected to ban imports of Australian wheat

The South China Morning Post with the report that

China is expected to ban imports of Australian wheat

A$560 million (US$394 million) trade in doubt

This would add to the list of targeted Australian products, just had this yesterday:

Earlier this year we had China impose restrictions on importing Australian :

timber from Queensland

barley imports

Ongoing escalation in tensions between the two countries.





This is not a positive for AUD, but if China start to hit resource exports from Australia (such as iron ore) it'll really hit the fan.



















