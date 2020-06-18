HK media: There may be no immunity against Covid-19, new Wuhan study suggests

South China Morning Post with the sobering news from a study at the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

The newspaper cites new research on antibodies by Chinese and American scientists, which concludes that humans may never develop immunity against Covid-19

study focuses on whether hospital workers in Wuhan who were directly exposed to infected patients at the early stage of the outbreak had developed antibodies

"People are unlikely to produce long-lasting protective antibodies against this virus," the researchers concluded in a non-peer-reviewed paper posted on preprint website medRxiv.org










