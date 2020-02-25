HK press - China ‘fully expected’ to meet trade deal terms despite coronavirus, top US officials say

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South China Morning Post on a note from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue 

  •  Perdue said that he was "encouraged by progress made last week" in meeting the agriculture purchases commitments in the deal and that "we fully expect compliance with all elements of the deal".
China have made big purchase commitments in the phase one deal. 
