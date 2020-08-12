HK press - Chinese military told not to fire first shot in stand-off with US forces

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A report overnight in the South China Morning Post that China's military forces have been ordered not to fire first in confrontations with the US ….   is good news … I guess:

Says the Post:
  • Sources say that troops have been given orders not to escalate situation as both sides step up their activities in the disputed waters
  • Beijing said to be keen to cool the 'tense and dangerous situation' and agreed to a conversation between defence ministers after initially snubbing the request
Link to the Post is here for more, may be gated

Let's hope a mistake is not made.

