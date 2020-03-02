HK press: Coronavirus - critically ill Chinese patient saved by stem cell therapy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South China Morning Post  with the info:

  • 65-year-old woman in Kunming hospital intensive care unit 
  • showed no adverse effects to her first shot 
  • after two was up and walking again
  • Results 'could be very important and inspire similar clinical practices in treating critically ill Covid-19 patients'
SCMP citing a "study, which was published on Thursday on Chinaxiv.org, a platform for the release of scientific papers that have yet to be peer-reviewed."

ForexLive
