HK press on what a Biden presidency would mean for the US-China tech war

The South China Morning Post take on a topic that upsets pretty much everyone on every side of politics.

So, they must be onto something! ;-)

experts are debating whether a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November will reverse a building tech war that threatens to split the global technology industry in half

... The short answer: no, not really, if Biden's rhetoric is anything to go by

"There's little perspective for meaningful improvement in US-China relations under a Biden administration"





The article is well worth a read while we wait for Asia FX to fire up.








