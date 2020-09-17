HK press on what a Biden presidency would mean for the US-China tech war
The South China Morning Post take on a topic that upsets pretty much everyone on every side of politics.
So, they must be onto something! ;-)
- experts are debating whether a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November will reverse a building tech war that threatens to split the global technology industry in half
- ... The short answer: no, not really, if Biden's rhetoric is anything to go by
- "There's little perspective for meaningful improvement in US-China relations under a Biden administration"
Here is the link to the SCMP (may be gated).
The article is well worth a read while we wait for Asia FX to fire up.