HK press (opinion piece) on US-China trade talks ... they won’t succeed
A commentary piece in the South China Morning Post
The bottom line in it:
- Hope is again in the air with upcoming talks between negotiators from China and the United States about the ongoing trade war.
- But developments over the past few months in Beijing, Washington and Hong Kong should make it clear that the conflict is about much more than just trade, and a couple of days of face-to-face meetings cannot resolve much, if anything.
I'm in that camp also, and I have to wonder that after all the false hopes we've been fed why isn't everyone? Still, this time could be different, right? (no)
Link is here for more, its quite a long article.