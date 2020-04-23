Coronavirus - HK press says mainland China might have had four times as many infections as official count
South China Morning Post report on In a study published in the medical journal The Lancet
- researchers said China might have had 232,000 confirmed cases (official total of about 55,000) by February 20 if a revised definition adopted earlier in the month had been applied throughout.
- "We estimated that there were at least 232,000 infections in the first epidemic wave of Covid-19 in mainland China,"
- "The true number of infections could still be higher than that currently estimated considering the possibility of under-detection of some infections, particularly those that were mild and asymptomatic, even under the broadest case definitions."
----
Jan and Feb were dark days indeed for Wuhan