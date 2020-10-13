HKEX says securities, derivatives trading sessions suspended for full day due to typhoon

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

No trading in Hong Kong today

This will also include after-hours futures trading and there will be no securities clearing or settlement services provided for the day, according to HKEX. Eamonn warned about the situation earlier in the day here.
