HK's Lam reportedly to formally withdraw extradition bill

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk gets an added boost on the headline here

The Hang Seng index was already surging today but jumped even higher to post gains of nearly 4% briefly on the headline above. Meanwhile, we're seeing a more risk-on move translate across other asset classes too with Treasury yields climbing sharply across the curve:

USGG10YR
That in turn is keeping yen pairs underpinned as we begin the session with USD/JPY holding at 106.20 currently amid higher yields.
ForexLive

