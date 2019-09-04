HK's Lam reportedly to formally withdraw extradition bill
Risk gets an added boost on the headline hereThe Hang Seng index was already surging today but jumped even higher to post gains of nearly 4% briefly on the headline above. Meanwhile, we're seeing a more risk-on move translate across other asset classes too with Treasury yields climbing sharply across the curve:
That in turn is keeping yen pairs underpinned as we begin the session with USD/JPY holding at 106.20 currently amid higher yields.