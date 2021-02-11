Holiday thinned markets await fresh catalyst

Greetings on a sleepy Thursday





It is good to be here covering the site for a few hours, and it is sleepy on thin markets due to Chinese New Year celebration. Chinese markets are shut for a week now and correspond to a slow economic calendar week for the rest of the world.





US equity markets are trading higher, yields are lower (see chart), DXY is flat and crude is off its highs.





At times like these, for the intraday and jobbers, wait for a fresh catalyst to get some more movement or stick with the medium term reflation narrative. Dip buying AUDUSD, NZDUSD, and AUDJPY, NZDJPY.





Good to be here with you all, albeit briefly.