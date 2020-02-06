Honda to keep Wuhan auto plants closed for an extended period - report

The Nikkei Asian Review reports





The automaker is said to had planned to restart the Wuhan auto plants after the Chinese New Year but has changed the date for that due to the coronavirus outbreak. Just take note that Honda is the first automaker in the city to have announced such a measure.





There were earlier reports today suggesting that Toyota is also considering doing the same but there hasn't been anything official just yet on that front.







ForexLive

Just take note that the Hubei province is a key region for the auto industry in China so a prolonged lockdown may reverberate negatively to automakers across the region and potentially to the global audience as well if this keeps up.