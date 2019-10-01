Honda US auto sales -14.1% in September vs -4.6% estimate

Toyotoa sales were down 16.5% compared to -11.9% expected

Nissan sales were down 17.6% compared to -20.8% expected

The major automakers have stopped reporting monthly sales but GM and Ford will publish quarterly sales tomorrow.





The numbers aren't quite as bad as they look because of the timing of Labor Day but they aren't exactly shinning in any light. There is talk of big incentives to clear inventory late this year.

