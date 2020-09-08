Hong Kong announces easing to virus restrictions (again)

It has been a stop-start last couple of months for Hong Kong

To let restaurants seat 4 people per table instead of 2

To ease public gathering limit to 4 people from 2

To reopen all indoor, outdoor sports premises

To reopen gaming centers, performance and mahjong venues The slowing down in virus cases in the city is leading to the government easing social distancing measures once again, but it has pretty much been a stop-start kind of event over the last few months for Hong Kong.





If virus cases pick up again, the government hasn't been hesitant to reimpose tighter restrictions again to try and curb the spread of the infection.





From an economic standpoint, it isn't the most ideal of situations but the priority among the Hong Kong public is to address the health crisis first.



