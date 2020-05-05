Hong Kong announces further easing of restrictions
Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam, speaks
- To allow 8 people per table at restaurants (currently 4)
- To allow gyms, cinemas to reopen
- Bars can also reopen but with capacity restrictions
- To raise limit on public gatherings to 8 (currently 4)
- To let schools resume in phases starting from 27 May
For the notable changes above, it will go into effect starting from 8 May. Hong Kong has been very cautious about easing restrictions despite having just reported 0-2 new coronavirus cases over the past twelve days.
