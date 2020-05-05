Hong Kong announces further easing of restrictions

Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam, speaks

To allow 8 people per table at restaurants (currently 4)

To allow gyms, cinemas to reopen

Bars can also reopen but with capacity restrictions

To raise limit on public gatherings to 8 (currently 4)

To let schools resume in phases starting from 27 May

For the notable changes above, it will go into effect starting from 8 May. Hong Kong has been very cautious about easing restrictions despite having just reported 0-2 new coronavirus cases over the past twelve days.





