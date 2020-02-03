Hong Kong announces suspension of 10 out of 13 border crossings with China

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam, announces the decision

The move is an effort to try and curb the coronavirus from spreading further with Hong Kong also said to be closing several other checkpoints as well aimed at reducing the flow of people in and out of these checkpoints, including the Hong Kong-Macau ferry pier.
ForexLive

