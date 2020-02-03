Hong Kong announces suspension of 10 out of 13 border crossings with China

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Cable drop accelerates towards a test of the key hourly moving averages
Cable erases nearly all of Friday's gains as pound post-BOE rally loses steam
USD/JPY extends gains as yields nudge higher
AUD/USD keeps a little higher but still at risk ahead of the RBA tomorrow
USD/JPY sits a little higher so far today but downside risks still remain in place
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Monday February 03 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday January 31 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday January 30 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 29 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 28 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
ECB's de Guindos: Fiscal policy has to play a role
ECB's de Guindos: Inflation will hover at present levels over the next 12 months
PBOC says that stock market plunge today is due to some irrational factors
PBOC adviser says the chance of a rate cut on Feb 20 has increased significantly
China cuts rates