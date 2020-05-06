Hong Kong April PMI still deep in contraction, to 36.9 from 34.9 prior

Private sector business activity still very heavy in HK





Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"Business closures and slumping demand led to output and sales falling severely during April. Employment continued to shrink at a marked rate, while firms cut back furiously on their purchasing activity.

"Deflationary pressures persisted in the latest survey month, with falling business costs linked to cheaper input prices and reduced wage bills. Discounted prices were offered by firms to boost sales.

"Business sentiment remained deeply negative as majority of firms were pessimistic of a recovery over the next 12 months amid the pandemic."



---

PMI from Singapore is even worse, 28.1 in April vs. 33.3 in March















