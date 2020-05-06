Hong Kong April PMI still deep in contraction, to 36.9 from 34.9 prior

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Private sector business activity still very heavy in HK 

Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:
  •  "Business closures and slumping demand led to output and sales falling severely during April. Employment continued to shrink at a marked rate, while firms cut back furiously on their purchasing activity. 
  • "Deflationary pressures persisted in the latest survey month, with falling business costs linked to cheaper input prices and reduced wage bills. Discounted prices were offered by firms to boost sales. 
  • "Business sentiment remained deeply negative as majority of firms were pessimistic of a recovery over the next 12 months amid the pandemic."
PMI from Singapore is even worse, 28.1 in April vs. 33.3 in March




See here for global coronavirus case data
