Hong Kong bans dine-in services, tightens public gathering limit to two persons

Hong Kong tightens restrictions amid a surge in local virus cases





All dine-in services will be banned from Wednesday onwards

To require masks in outdoor public spaces

Public gathering limit is now up to two persons only

Essentially, this is quite close to moving back into lockdown once again as restaurants will only offer take out/delivery services while households will be rather restricted since only two persons can meet/go out at any given time.





This comes after a continued surge in local virus cases, with more than 100 new daily infections reported for the past five days - roughly half of the cases each day being from unknown origin, which means there is a deeper spread among the general community.



