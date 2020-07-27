Hong Kong bans dine-in services, tightens public gathering limit to two persons
Hong Kong tightens restrictions amid a surge in local virus cases
- All dine-in services will be banned from Wednesday onwards
- To require masks in outdoor public spaces
- Public gathering limit is now up to two persons only
Essentially, this is quite close to moving back into lockdown once again as restaurants will only offer take out/delivery services while households will be rather restricted since only two persons can meet/go out at any given time.
This comes after a continued surge in local virus cases, with more than 100 new daily infections reported for the past five days - roughly half of the cases each day being from unknown origin, which means there is a deeper spread among the general community.