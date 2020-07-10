Hong Kong confirms that all schools will be closed starting from next week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This is due to a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases

All schools will be closed starting from Monday next week, according to the education bureau. There doesn't seem to be a specific timeline for how long the closure will be, but I guess that will depend on how the virus situation develops in the city.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose