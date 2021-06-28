Hong Kong exchange to open for afternoon trade following lowering of storm alert
HKEX did not open Monday morning:
- from 1.30pm local time
As I post its going on to 11.30am in HK.
---
As an FYI:
There are three levels of warning: AMBER, RED and BLACK.
The AMBER signal gives alert about potential heavy rain that may develop into RED or BLACK signal situations. ...
The RED and BLACK signals warn the public of heavy rain which is likely to bring about serious road flooding and traffic congestion.