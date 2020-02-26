Hong Kong fin min promises 120bn HKD spending to help economy, warns on coronavirus impact

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Hong Kong Financial Secretary budget address

  • HKD 120 billion of fresh measures to bolster economy
  • says development of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong could further weigh on economic sentiment, consumption and tourism- related activities

