Hong Kong flights remain disrupted as protests continue for fifth day

The protests continue in Hong Kong





This will be a spot to watch with regards to risk sentiment in the coming days. The airport website continues to show that the protests are still disrupting a majority of flights going in/out of the city.





And that is weighing a little on sentiment in Asian equities, with the Hang Seng down by another 1.9% today at the break. The more this drags on over the next few days, expect things to start escalating and potentially get even uglier.