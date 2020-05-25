Hong Kong's trade unions calls for general strike on May 27 in response to China’s National Security Law
The Confederation of Trade Unions in HK have called for a general strike on Wednesday
- in response to the new China National Security Law
The union group says (in brief):
- Once the Hong Kong version of the National Security Law is implemented, it will inevitably threaten the freedoms and rights that Hong Kong people have always cherished.
- to bypass local legislation
- setting up law enforcement agencies in Hong Kong
- betraying one country, two systems
---
The law comes before the National People's Congress on May 28. The NPC is basically a rubber stamp for draft laws.