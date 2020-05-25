Hong Kong's trade unions calls for general strike on May 27 in response to China’s National Security Law

The Confederation of Trade Unions in HK have called for a general strike on Wednesday

in response to the new China National Security Law

The union group says (in brief):

Once the Hong Kong version of the National Security Law is implemented, it will inevitably threaten the freedoms and rights that Hong Kong people have always cherished.

to bypass local legislation

setting up law enforcement agencies in Hong Kong

betraying one country, two systems

The law comes before the National People's Congress on May 28. The NPC is basically a rubber stamp for draft laws.







