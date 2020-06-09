Hong Kong government will rescue bail out Cathay Pacific

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South China Morning Post with the report, citing sources 

  • HK$30 billion in loans and direct stake

Trading in Cathay Pacific was halted on the Hong Kong stock exchange  earlier.

HK$40 billion capital restructuring
  • Hong Kong government takes the lead in a bailout package worth nearly HK$30 billion in loans and an undisclosed stake
  • carrier will issue new shares 
  • authorities taking up two "observer" boardroom seats . so it thus has a direct say in how the airline is run
South China Morning Post with the report, citing sources 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose