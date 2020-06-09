Hong Kong government will rescue bail out Cathay Pacific
South China Morning Post with the report, citing sources
- HK$30 billion in loans and direct stake
Trading in Cathay Pacific was halted on the Hong Kong stock exchange earlier.
HK$40 billion capital restructuring
- Hong Kong government takes the lead in a bailout package worth nearly HK$30 billion in loans and an undisclosed stake
- carrier will issue new shares
- authorities taking up two "observer" boardroom seats . so it thus has a direct say in how the airline is run