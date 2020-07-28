Hong Kong have further tightened coronavirus restrictions says China's Global Times

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Global Times with the report, that is basically 3 photos with captions.

  • Hong Kong announced further tightening of anti-epidemic measures, including prohibition of dining-in services in restaurants and mandatory mask-wearing in all public places, which will come into effect on Wednesday
