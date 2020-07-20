Hong Kong have kicked up their COVID-19 restrictions

Hong Kong reported a record-high 108 confirmed Covid-19 cases

  • 83 local transmission
  • 25 imported
Examples of new measures:
  • Wearing a mask is now to become mandatory in indoor public places (eg. shopping centres)
  • Civil servants to work from home for a week
  • Restaurant restrictions extended for a week to July 28 
Chief Executive Carrie Lam sounded a warning:
  • "The situation is very severe and there are no signs this is getting under control"

