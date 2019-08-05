Hong Kong July PMI drops to its worst since 2009

Trade wars and local protests being cited from the huge slump in the IHS Markit Hong Kong Purchasing Manager's Index for July 2019.

Comments via Markit:
  • rate of decline in both new orders and business activity was the steepest for over a decade
  • ongoing US-China trade war and an escalation in largescale political protests in Hong Kong
  • firms became increasingly pessimistic
  • business expectations of output in the year ahead falling to the lowest for three-and-a-half years



