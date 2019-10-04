Hong Kong leader Lam on recent rioting: In an occasion of serious danger
Via Reuters
Risk event to keep an eye on and Hang Seng was down -0.93%. Question marks remain whether this law will alleviate the problem or prompt a further escalation. Reports that the region has undergone a real estate shock with some homeowners reportedly slashing house prices by 20% amid reluctant buyers and banks reducing property valuation due to the increasing violence.
- 400 protesters so far with violence escalating
- protests leading to concerns over city's future
- violence escalating and more widespread over last week
- vandalism is now spreading from public buildings to shops
- % of students among those arrested rose to 38% in September
- Gov't has invoked emergency powers
- face masks will be banned under emergency powers
- face mask ban effective from Saturday
- expects mask law to deter radical behaviour
- there will be exemptions from some people who need to wear masks
- Honk Kong has entered an emergency situation
- mask law was not an easy decision, but a necessary decision (presumably to identify and charge rioters)