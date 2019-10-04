Hong Kong leader Lam on recent rioting: In an occasion of serious danger

Via Reuters

400 protesters so far with violence escalating

protests leading to concerns over city's future

violence escalating and more widespread over last week

vandalism is now spreading from public buildings to shops

% of students among those arrested rose to 38% in September

Gov't has invoked emergency powers

face masks will be banned under emergency powers

face mask ban effective from Saturday

expects mask law to deter radical behaviour

there will be exemptions from some people who need to wear masks

Honk Kong has entered an emergency situation

mask law was not an easy decision, but a necessary decision (presumably to identify and charge rioters)

Risk event to keep an eye on and Hang Seng was down -0.93%. Question marks remain whether this law will alleviate the problem or prompt a further escalation. Reports that the region has undergone a real estate shock with some homeowners reportedly slashing house prices by 20% amid reluctant buyers and banks reducing property valuation due to the increasing violence.