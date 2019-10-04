Hong Kong leader Lam on recent rioting: In an occasion of serious danger

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Via Reuters

  • 400 protesters so far with violence escalating
  • protests leading to concerns over city's future
  • violence escalating and more widespread over last week
  • vandalism is now spreading from public buildings to shops
  • % of students among those arrested rose to 38% in September
  • Gov't has invoked emergency powers
  • face masks will be banned under emergency powers
  • face mask ban effective from Saturday
  • expects mask law to deter radical behaviour
  • there will be exemptions from some people who need to wear masks
  • Honk Kong has entered an emergency situation
  • mask law was not an easy decision, but a necessary decision (presumably to identify and charge rioters)
Risk event to keep an eye on and Hang Seng was down -0.93%. Question marks remain whether this law will alleviate the problem or prompt a further escalation. Reports that the region has undergone a real estate shock with some homeowners reportedly slashing house prices by 20% amid reluctant buyers and banks reducing property valuation due to the increasing violence. 
