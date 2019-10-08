Hong Kong leader Lam says cannot say under what circumstances she'd call on China central government

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam comments from press conference.

says there is no bottom line for protesters' violent acts

says amount of visitors during 'golden week' fell by 50%

appeals to developers and landlords to offer relief to retailers

says aims for fair district elections, although current atmosphere is complex

says an objective of the anti-mask law is to let youth know not to participate in these political actions

she has no plans to use the emergency regulation ordnance for introduction of other laws

it is still too early to say if the anti-mask law is ineffective

using the emergency powers was a very difficult decision

anti-mask law still valid and effective at this time

upcoming policy address will not be the "usual comprehensive" address

says there is widespread support for the anti-mask law

says no foreign government should think these are peaceful protests

says believes Q3 economic figures will surely be very bad

she did not meet any central govt officials to talk about business while in Beijing for national day holiday

says she still feels HK should find solutions on its own, and central govt holds same view

says cannot say under what circumstances Hong Kong would call on central govt





