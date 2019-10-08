Hong Kong leader Lam says cannot say under what circumstances she'd call on China central government
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam comments from press conference.
- says there is no bottom line for protesters' violent acts
- says amount of visitors during 'golden week' fell by 50%
- appeals to developers and landlords to offer relief to retailers
- says aims for fair district elections, although current atmosphere is complex
- says an objective of the anti-mask law is to let youth know not to participate in these political actions
- she has no plans to use the emergency regulation ordnance for introduction of other laws
- it is still too early to say if the anti-mask law is ineffective
- using the emergency powers was a very difficult decision
- anti-mask law still valid and effective at this time
- upcoming policy address will not be the "usual comprehensive" address
- says there is widespread support for the anti-mask law
- says no foreign government should think these are peaceful protests
- says believes Q3 economic figures will surely be very bad
- she did not meet any central govt officials to talk about business while in Beijing for national day holiday
- says she still feels HK should find solutions on its own, and central govt holds same view
- says cannot say under what circumstances Hong Kong would call on central govt
