Hong Kong leader Lam says cannot say under what circumstances she'd call on China central government

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam comments from press conference. 

  • says there is no bottom line for protesters' violent acts
  • says amount of visitors during 'golden week' fell by 50%
  • appeals to developers and landlords to offer relief to retailers
  • says aims for fair district elections, although current atmosphere is complex
  • says an objective of the anti-mask law is to let youth know not to participate in these political actions
  • she has no plans to use the emergency regulation ordnance for introduction of other laws
  • it is still too early to say if the anti-mask law is ineffective
  • using the emergency powers was a very difficult decision
  • anti-mask law still valid and effective at this time
  • upcoming policy address will not be the "usual comprehensive" address
  • says there is widespread support for the anti-mask law
  • says no foreign government should think these are peaceful protests
  • says believes Q3 economic figures will surely be very bad
  • she did not meet any central govt officials to talk about business while in Beijing for national day holiday
  • says she still feels HK should find solutions on its own, and central govt holds same view
  •  says cannot say under what circumstances Hong Kong would call on central govt


The HKD is on the weak side, but not threatening the band as yet:

