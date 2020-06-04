Hong Kong legislature passes China national anthem bill

The passing of the bill makes disrespecting the Chinese national anthem a criminal offence in the city of Hong Kong





As saddening as it is to witness the end of autonomy in Hong Kong, China has been cutthroat and offered a masterclass in Politics 101 by using the coronavirus crisis to their advantage.

After the passing of the national security law by China, the current developments in Hong Kong is proving inevitable. And this is all likely just the beginning of things to come.