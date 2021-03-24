Hong Kong, Macau vaccine news contributing to risk sliding further in Asia

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news re Hong Kong and Macau temporarily suspending Covid19 vaccines manufactured by BioNTech because of a packaging defect is here from earlier:

The suspension of use of the Fosun/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine is due to a defect in the caps of some vials.

The news is adding further to the pessimism across risk markets, and slides continue after the overnight drop in Europe/US trading. 

Regional stocks here are looking sad indeed:
Japan
  • Topix down 2.2%
  • Nikkei down 1.8%
China's Shanghai Comp is -1%

AUD, NZD are both soft (and pretty much on their session lows) as is cable and CAD, 
