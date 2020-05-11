Hong Kong man infected with a rat strain of hepatitis E in April

The coronavirus health pandemic was, apparently,. first transmitted from a bat to a human.

Now it looks like there is a rat to human transmission of another disease. CNN report on a rat strain of the hepatitis E virus (HEV) being found in humans:

10 Hong Kong residents have tested positive with rat HEV

most recent case a 61-year-old man tested positive on April 30

"Based on the available epidemiological information, the source and the route of infection could not be determined," said Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) in a statement on April 30. The man is still in the hospital, and the CHP's investigation is ongoing.



there might be hundreds more infected undiagnosed people out there



Oh dear …. that " source and the route of infection could not be determined" is a worry.



