Hong Kong man infected with a rat strain of hepatitis E in April
The coronavirus health pandemic was, apparently,. first transmitted from a bat to a human.
Now it looks like there is a rat to human transmission of another disease. CNN report on a rat strain of the hepatitis E virus (HEV) being found in humans:
- 10 Hong Kong residents have tested positive with rat HEV
- most recent case a 61-year-old man tested positive on April 30
- "Based on the available epidemiological information, the source and the route of infection could not be determined," said Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) in a statement on April 30. The man is still in the hospital, and the CHP's investigation is ongoing.
- there might be hundreds more infected undiagnosed people out there
Oh dear …. that " source and the route of infection could not be determined" is a worry.