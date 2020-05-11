Hong Kong man infected with a rat strain of hepatitis E in April

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The coronavirus health pandemic was, apparently,. first transmitted from a bat to a human.

Now it looks like there is a rat to human transmission of another disease. CNN report on a rat strain of the hepatitis E virus (HEV) being found in humans:
  • 10 Hong Kong residents have tested positive with rat HEV
  • most recent case a 61-year-old man tested positive on April 30
  • "Based on the available epidemiological information, the source and the route of infection could not be determined," said Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) in a statement on April 30. The man is still in the hospital, and the CHP's investigation is ongoing.
  • there might be hundreds more infected undiagnosed people out there
Oh dear …. that " source and the route of infection could not be determined" is a worry.


