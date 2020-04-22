Hong Kong oil ETF drops nearly 50% in a day

Samsung S&P GSCI Crude Oil ER Futures ETF has lost 45% in HK today

  • the biggest decline & to its the lowest level since trading began in May 2016
Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) manages the fund
  • fund will sell its entire holdings of June oil contracts and buy September contracts.
  • warned that in a "worst case scenario," the net asset value of the fund may drop to zero and investors may suffer "a total loss" of their investments
Earlier on oil:
If you'd like to check out the picture in Singapore, FT have this:
  • The collapse of one of Singapore's biggest oil traders has raised the prospect of a severe liquidity crunch in the city-state's under-pressure commodities sector, threatening a wave of defaults and bankruptcies.

