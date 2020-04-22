Hong Kong oil ETF drops nearly 50% in a day
Samsung S&P GSCI Crude Oil ER Futures ETF has lost 45% in HK today
- the biggest decline & to its the lowest level since trading began in May 2016
Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) manages the fund
- fund will sell its entire holdings of June oil contracts and buy September contracts.
- warned that in a "worst case scenario," the net asset value of the fund may drop to zero and investors may suffer "a total loss" of their investments
