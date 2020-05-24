Hong Kong protests on Sunday - to oppose China's national security law

China's national annual parliament set out the draft law on Friday (the parliament is basically a rubber stamp for the tick of approval for drafts)

In a nutshell the law imposes a new national security law in Hong Kong, bypassing the city's legislature, with stricter measures on sedition, secession and subversion against Beijing. The new law allows mainland Chinese national security agencies to operate in HK.





There were large scale protests in HK against the new law over the weekend, renewing the violence we saw on the streets last year and into early this year. Police used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters.





I suspect Monday will bring more. Stay tuned.











