Hong Kong records its 2nd coronavirus death

Also, this from China media on the account as of end Feb 18 (adding to the earlier post):

  • 1,749 new confirmed cases
  • 136 deaths - 132 were in Hubei Province and one in Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guangdong and Guizhou
  • 236 patients became seriously ill
  • 1,824 people were discharged from hospital after recovery
  • 11,977 patients remained in severe condition
  • 5,248 people were suspected of being infected with the virus



